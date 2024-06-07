CloudyNow
Border Strike Deadline Pushed To Wednesday

Friday June 7th, 2024, 4:10pm

Local News
The deadline for a deal for 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees has been extended to Wednesday.

Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union originally planned job action on June 7th at 4:00pm if an agreement was not reached with the Treasury Board.

The union says that mediation will continue until Wednesday. Picket lines will not be in place until further notice.

