SunnyNow
22 °C
71 °F
Chance Of ShowersThu
25 °C
77 °F		CloudyFri
24 °C
75 °F		CloudySat
24 °C
75 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Wheatley And Tilbury Boil Water Advisory Update

Wednesday May 15th, 2024, 5:14pm

County News
0
0

The boil water advisory issued on Monday for Wheatley and Tilbury continues.

Officials say that repairs to the pipe repairs have been completed and the piping has been disinfected. As a precaution, a sample downstream of the pump’s discharge was sampled and taken to the lab around noon today. Its results will be known tomorrow afternoon.

The Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Public Health Units are waiting for the sample from yesterday’s Day Two samples and today’s sample downstream of the pump before they decide to lift the Boil Water Advisory.

Boil Water Advisory Issued For Wheatley And Tilbury

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message