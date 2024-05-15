Wheatley And Tilbury Boil Water Advisory Update

The boil water advisory issued on Monday for Wheatley and Tilbury continues.

Officials say that repairs to the pipe repairs have been completed and the piping has been disinfected. As a precaution, a sample downstream of the pump’s discharge was sampled and taken to the lab around noon today. Its results will be known tomorrow afternoon.

The Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Public Health Units are waiting for the sample from yesterday’s Day Two samples and today’s sample downstream of the pump before they decide to lift the Boil Water Advisory.