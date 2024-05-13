SunnyNow
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Wheatley And Tilbury

Monday May 13th, 2024, 2:30pm

Chatham-Kent
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued to all consumers of the Chatham-Kent Municipal Water Distribution Systems for Wheatley and Tilbury, including:

  • Mint Waterline Association
  • D&O Waterline Association
  • 3rd Concession Waterline Association
  • 3rd & 4th Concession Waterline Association
  • KOA Waterline Association
  • Cedar Inn Water Line Association
  • Richardson Sideroad Waterline Association
  • Tecumseh Waterline Association
  • Tilbury Townline Waterline Association
  • Leamington (Wheatley DS)

The reason for the boil water advisory is due to a loss in water pressure throughout the distribution system.

Chatham-Kent’s Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai is advising residents to bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for domestic purposes (e.g. drinking, making infant formula and juice, brushing teeth, washing raw foods and making ice). Alternatively, safe bottled water sources can be used for consumption.

 

