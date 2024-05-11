PHOTOS: Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival Spices Up Downtown Windsor

The Pelissier Parking Garage is a little hotter with the Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival taking place.

Spicy food lovers will enjoy giving the festival a visit, with it being the first of such an event locally featuring up to 25 hot sauce makers from all over Southwestern Ontario. Attendees can enjoy sampling, purchasing of new and unique sauces and other spicy additions to their cupboards, food, drinks and much more.

The Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival continues Saturday evening until 6:00pm. Tickets are $10.00 at the door.