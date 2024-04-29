WEATHER: Monday April 29th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday April 29th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday April 29th, 2024.
Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then showers beginning late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.
