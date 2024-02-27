Partly CloudyNow
WEATHER: Tuesday February 27th, 2024

Tuesday February 27th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Tuesday February 27th, 2024.

Showers ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 15. UV index 2 or low.

windsoriteDOTca
