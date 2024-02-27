WEATHER: Tuesday February 27th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 27th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday February 27th, 2024.
Showers ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 15. UV index 2 or low.
