Suspect Arrested, Rifle Seized After Attempted Carjacking

Windsor Police arrested a suspect and seized a loaded rifle following an attempted carjacking.

Police say that shortly before 8:30pm Tuesday, officers were called to the 3500 block of Walker Road for a report of an attempted vehicle robbery. Officers learned that a victim was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot when he was approached by an unknown male. The suspect pulled a rifle out of a bag and demanded the victim give him the vehicle. When the victim refused to comply, the suspect fled the scene.

Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect a short distance away. Incident to the arrest, officers recovered a loaded rifle in the bag the suspect had slung over his shoulder.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Ali Chehade, 21, is charged with the following:

• Robbery with an offensive weapon

• Carrying a concealed weapon

• Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

• Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

• Careless use of a firearm

• Possession of a firearm without holding a licence

• Possession of a prohibited device by an unlicensed person