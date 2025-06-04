Fire In Amherstburg
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday June 4th, 2025, 5:34pm
Amherstburg Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Malden Centre on Durango Avenue.
It broke out around 5:00pm, and fire crews were met heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
All residents were evacuated safely.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook