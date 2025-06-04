Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Fire In Amherstburg

Wednesday June 4th, 2025, 5:34pm

Fires
0
0

Amherstburg Fire Photo

Amherstburg Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Malden Centre on Durango Avenue.

It broke out around 5:00pm, and fire crews were met heavy fire conditions upon arrival.

All residents were evacuated safely.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message