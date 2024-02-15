Partly CloudyNow
WEATHER: Thursday February 15th, 2024

Thursday February 15th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Thursday February 15th, 2024.

Cloudy. Snow beginning early in the morning then changing to rain near noon. Risk of freezing rain in the morning.

Snowfall amount 2 cm.

Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 near noon.

High plus 3. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning

