Windsor Goodfellows Surpass Goal

Saturday December 2nd, 2023, 7:30am

Christmas
0
0

The Windsor Goodfellows have surpassed their goal of $375,000 for their annual paper drive.

From November 23rd to 25th, the Goodfellows from Windsor, LaSalle and Tecumseh were on the streets selling papers to raise funds for the Annual Paper Drive.

After doing a preliminary tally, the funds raised this year totalled $403,000.

The funds raised this year will help support their Christmas Dinner Box, Lunch bags for the homeless, the Shoe & Boot program for children in need, food bank, and so much more.

“We are facing financial challenges with these programs due to an over 40% increase in food given away in each of the last two years due to a combination of price inflation on food and unprecedented increase in our client base,” the organization said in a news release.

“We would like to give a big thank you to the volunteers who were in the cold selling papers on the streets, the LaSalle and Tecumseh Goodfellows who help out annually with paper sales in their communities, Team Goran, St. Clair College students and staff who raised a total of $27,000, and of course to all of our donors who dropped off substantial donations but chose to remain anonymous. Without the help of all of our donors and volunteers, we would not be able to offer the programs we do.”

