CloudyNow
9 °C
48 °F
Periods Of Rain Or DrizzleTue
11 °C
52 °F		CloudyWed
7 °C
45 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
5 °C
41 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Tuesday December 26th, 2023

Tuesday December 26th, 2023, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Tuesday December 26th, 2023.

Periods of rain or drizzle ending this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or drizzle. High 11. UV index 1 or low.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message