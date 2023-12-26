WEATHER: Tuesday December 26th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday December 26th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday December 26th, 2023.
Periods of rain or drizzle ending this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or drizzle. High 11. UV index 1 or low.
