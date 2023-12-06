UWindsor Climbs In Global Sustainability Ranking

The University of Windsor has advanced in a prestigious global ranking, jumping more than 250 places to secure a spot among the world’s top 400 sustainable institutions.

In its annual sustainability assessment released Monday, the QS World University Rankings positioned the University of Windsor at 382 out of 1,403 institutions globally.

“We are dedicated to integrating sustainability into our teaching, research, and operations, creating a University environment where it’s not just a concept or goal but a way of life,” said President and Vice-Chancellor Rob Gordon.

The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability, compiled by leading higher education analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds, highlights how universities are tackling the world’s greatest environmental, social and governance issues.

Recent initiatives at the University include installing a hybrid chiller, a first of its kind at a Canadian university, and electrical vehicle charging stations.

The University also introduced a zero-waste landfill pilot project and will soon release its carbon neutral plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent in seven years and achieve net zero by 2050.

“We all must do our part to reduce our environmental footprint,” Gordon said. “The University of Windsor is taking bold steps to cultivate a more sustainable campus, now and for future generations.”