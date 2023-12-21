Partly CloudyNow
Summer Jobs Now Open for Applications In Lakeshore

Thursday December 21st, 2023, 8:00am

Lakeshore
0
0

The Municipality of Lakeshore’s summer student job positions are now open for applications. All local youth who are 16 or older and returning to school in September of 2024 are eligible to apply.

Most summer student positions run from May to Labour Day. The positions offer on-the-job experience for a wide range of interests and career paths.

Students employed in the positions can expect to gain valuable work experience, build their resume, and learn transferable skills to help prepare for a future career, apply knowledge and skills related to their field of study, create relationships and grow their professional network with other students and Lakeshore staff and build self-confidence and learn essential life skills.

Position summaries and more information can be found online at Lakeshore.ca/SummerJobs. Applications will be accepted until February 23rd, 2024, at 9:00am.

 

