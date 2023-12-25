Free Skating For The Holidays
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday December 25th, 2023, 2:00pm
The City of Windsor is offering free skating during the holidays.
The Lanspeary Lions outdoor ice rink will be open (weather permitting) and free on the following dates and times:
- Wednesday, December 27th, from 11:00am to noon and 4:00pm to 5:00pm
- Thursday, December 28th, from 10:00am to 11:00am and 4:00pm to 5:00pm
- Friday, December 29th, from 4:00pm to 5:00pm
- Tuesday, January 2nd, through Friday, January 5th, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Free Indoor Skating Options:
- Adie Knox arena on Sundays from 4:10pm to 6:00pm starting January 7th, 2024
- Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex on Saturdays from 4:25pm to 6:15pm and on Sundays 1:25pmpm to 3:15pm
- Forest Glade Arena on Fridays from 7:55pm to 9:45pm
- WFCU Centre on Saturdays from 4:50pm to 6:40pm
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook