Free Skating For The Holidays

Monday December 25th, 2023, 2:00pm

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor is offering free skating during the holidays.

The Lanspeary Lions outdoor ice rink will be open (weather permitting) and free on the following dates and times:

  • Wednesday, December 27th, from 11:00am to noon and 4:00pm to 5:00pm
  • Thursday, December 28th, from 10:00am to 11:00am and 4:00pm to 5:00pm
  • Friday, December 29th, from 4:00pm to 5:00pm
  • Tuesday, January 2nd, through Friday, January 5th, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm

Free Indoor Skating Options:

  • Adie Knox arena on Sundays from 4:10pm to 6:00pm starting January 7th, 2024
  • Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex on Saturdays from 4:25pm to 6:15pm and on Sundays 1:25pmpm to 3:15pm
  • Forest Glade Arena on Fridays from 7:55pm  to 9:45pm
  • WFCU Centre on Saturdays from 4:50pm to 6:40pm

 

windsoriteDOTca
