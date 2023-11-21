Windsor Residents Celebrate $550,000 Win With The Bigger Spin Instant Game

Minh Quang Chung and Tran Truong of Windsor won $550,000 with The Bigger Spin Instant Game (Game #3152).

The married couple are occasional lottery players who enjoy playing Instant Bingo And The Big Spin. “This is our first time playing The Bigger Spin and our first big win!” said Chung while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their winnings.

Truong is the one who discovered the big win while at the store. “I called Quang, and we had no idea what it meant at first. Quang came to the store to meet me,” she said. “Even after leaving the store, we didn’t believe it,” Quang added.

The couple plans to enjoy some travel and invest their win.