WEATHER: Thursday November 2nd, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday November 2nd, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday, November 2nd, 2023.
A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning.
High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook