UPDATED: Tornado WARNING Issued For Chatham-Kent

Thursday June 5th, 2025, 12:35am

Weather
Last updated: Thursday June 5th, 1:02am: The storm possibly producing a tornado has moved out of Essex County and the warning has been cancelled. A tornado warning continues for Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for Chatham-Kent.

They say:

At 12:41 AM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

This severe thunderstorm is located near Port Alma, moving northeast at 40 km/h.

Hazard: Toonie size hail and 90 km/h wind gusts. A tornado is also possible. Rainfall of 25 to 50 mm in 1 hour is possible.

Locations impacted include:
Port Alma, Merlin and Dealtown.

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

A tornado warning had been issued for Windsor-Essex at 12:33am for a rotating thunderstorm possibly producing a tornado. The storm first started impacting the Colchester to Harrow area around 11:30pm and tracked northeasterly toward Leamington. The storm’s track is shown below from radar at the time:

