Man Dies After Crashing Vehicle Into House

A 41-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a house in Windsor’s east end.

Police say that shortly before 8:00am Thursday, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 11000 block of Palmetto Street. Officers arrived at the scene and learned that a vehicle had veered off the road and crashed into a residence. The motorist was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No one else was injured, but the house sustained damage to its exterior.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9645, ext. 7032. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.