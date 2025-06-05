Windsor-Essex

New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital Timeline Update

Thursday June 5th, 2025, 2:17pm

The procurement process for the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital is now foretasted to happen between July and September 2025 approximately three months later than originally panned for.

The updated timeline comes from Infrastructure Ontario who released its latest Market Update, which informs the public on key updates to major construction projects – like the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital.

Officials say that this revised timeline does not impact the scope of the hospital project and is largely a result of the evolving national and international construction market conditions such as supply chain disruptions, inflationary cost increases, skilled labour shortages and those caused by the tariffs imposed by the President of the United States.

The project includes an enabling works component which consists of the construction of education and administration spaces, a parking structure, and essential site infrastructure to lay the groundwork for the new hospital. This first phase of the project remains on schedule with groundbreaking expected early 2026 – if not sooner. Windsor Regional Hospital looks forward to announcing a successful proponent for this part of the project this summer.

“This adjustment is both prudent and strategic. It positions us effectively to navigate the current industry landscape while remaining fully committed to delivering a world-class acute care hospital that our community needs and deserves.” Karen Riddell, Acting President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital said.

