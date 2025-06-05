Do You Know This Person?

Lakeshore OPP are seeking assistance form the public to identify this individual.

Police say that they were observed in Stoney Point in the Municipality of Lakeshore riding at a high rate of speed and passed multiple vehicles in a school zone, and sped past the crossing guard while their stop sign was still displayed. They say that fortunately, the children had already all safely crossed the road.

If you can help, call Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers onlione or by ophone at 1-800-222-8477.