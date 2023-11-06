Mostly CloudyNow
17 °C
62 °F
CloudyTue
12 °C
54 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
11 °C
52 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
10 °C
50 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Monday November 6th, 2023

Monday November 6th, 2023, 6:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Monday November 6th, 2023.

A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning with 70% chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 50 early in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon.

High 16.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message