WEATHER: Monday November 6th, 2023

Here is the weather for Monday November 6th, 2023.

A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning with 70% chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 50 early in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon.

High 16.