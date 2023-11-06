WEATHER: Monday November 6th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday November 6th, 2023, 6:00am
Here is the weather for Monday November 6th, 2023.
A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning with 70% chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 50 early in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon.
High 16.
