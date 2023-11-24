New Photo Frame In Amherstburg

A new waterfront legacy project was unveiled in Amherstburg Thursday morning made possible through an investment from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation in celebration of their 40 Years of Inspiring Philanthropy.

The new “Hole in the Wall” Photo Frame is an inspiring new waterfront attraction for tourists and local residents to enjoy. The frame provides an opportunity for visitors to capture their experiences and the landmark scenery offered by Amherstburg’s waterfront, and serves as a new gateway to the community.

The Amherstburg “Hole in the Wall” Photo Frame legacy project was made possible through an initial investment from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation, with the support of the Town of Amherstburg, and Amico Infrastructures and its affiliate A-LINX Building Technologies.

The investment is one of several 40th Anniversary Community Legacy Projects being supported by the WECF as they celebrate 40 years of Community Supporting Community in 2023. The WECF is marking this milestone year throughout Windsor and Essex County by creating lasting legacies, working with local municipal and community partners to create projects that will invest in lasting change in Windsor and Essex County, value a sense of place and culture, and honour both local history and the future as it unfolds.