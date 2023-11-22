Goodfellows Set To Hit Windsor’s Streets

Get that spare change ready, the Goodfellows will once again be on street corners and at shopping plazas collecting money for the less fortunate this holiday season.

Goodfellows volunteers will be selling their annual Christmas newspaper this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Donations of any amount are welcome and the money raised will be used to buy items for the Goodfellows’ annual Christmas baskets to be handed out mid-December.