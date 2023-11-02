Mostly CloudyNow
Essex County Reaches Deal With Outdoor Workers

Thursday November 2nd, 2023, 7:29am

County News
0
0

There is a new three-year collective agreement with Teamsters Local 879, which represents 34 employees in the roads department, including operators, mechanics, lead hands, and traffic signal electricians. The department is responsible for a road network that is 1,503 kilometres long and spans all seven local municipalities.

The contract replaces seasonal rates with a single rate and provides for an average wage increase of 3.38% in the first year, 2.98% in the second year, and 3.01% in the third year.

The deal provides friendly improvements to benefits and features enhancements to procedures governing vacations, scheduling, holidays, and overtime.

“This is a fair deal that respects our hard-working employees as well as taxpayers and I want to thank the bargaining teams from the Teamsters and the County of Essex for their dedication to the process and their determination to find common ground,” said County of Essex CAO Sandra Zwiers. “We appreciate and value the work our roads employees perform, day in and day out, to maintain and keep safe the County’s vast road network.”

The agreement is retroactive to April 1st, 2023, and expires on March 31st, 2026.

