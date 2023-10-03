Windsor City Councillor Launches Podcast

Ward 4 City Councillor Mark McKenzie has launched a new weekly podcast.

“The Windsor Podcast with Mark McKenzie” launched this week with its first guest, Ward 3 City Councillor Renaldo Agostno.

The weekly podcast will focus on what’s going on at Windsor City Hall, as well as news and current events from Windsor-Essex and beyond.

“I felt that this was another way to communicate with residents and let them know what’s going on at City Hall on a weekly basis,” says McKenzie. “Residents don’t always know what’s on the Council or Committee agendas, and this is a great way to inform the public of what’s being discussed at our meetings.”

McKenzie says that he plans to release a new episode weekly featuring other elected officials from Windsor and Essex County, as well as other high-profile individuals.

“The Windsor Podcast with Mark McKenzie” is available free at WindsorPodcast.com, Spotify, and all other major podcast and streaming apps.