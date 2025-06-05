Owners Of Lafferty Sweet Corn Retire From The Corn Business

A summer staple in Windsor and Essex County for decades is coming to an end.

“It is with great pride that we announce our retirement from serving Windsor and Essex County our famous sweet corn. After 49 rewarding years, our family made the decision to return to our roots of exclusive cash crop farming,” a Lafferty family news release said.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

It had become a summer tradition for many to watch for the carts of the Lafferty Sweet Corn stands to be set up.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire community for your unwavering support, which made our sweet corn business such a success. Many thanks to our wholesale customers. A sincere thank you as well to the countless local students and seasonal staff from Mexico for their hard work and dedication throughout the years. We could not have done it without you,” the family said.