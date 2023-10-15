Light RainNow
WEATHER: Sunday October 15th, 2023

Sunday October 15th, 2023, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Sunday October 15th, 2023.

Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers.

Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
