WEATHER: Sunday October 15th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday October 15th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday October 15th, 2023.
Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers.
Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.
