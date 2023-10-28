WEATHER: Saturday October 28th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday October 28th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday October 28th, 2023.
Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming northeast 30 late this afternoon.
High 14.
