Ward 10 Community Meeting Wednesday Night



Windsor’s Ward 10 will host the fourth of ten ward meetings to be held across the city.

Ward 10 Councillor Jim Morrison will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration to discuss issues that matter to you.

Representatives from the Finance Department will be on hand as well to help residents take advantage of our Budget Balancing Simulation, Tax Receipt Generator and Prioritize engagement tools. Staff will be happy to explain the tools and help residents input their priorities for the upcoming budget process.

The meeting takes place at the Fogolar Furlan – Windsor Hall at 6:30pm.