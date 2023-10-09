This Weeks New Road Construction

Partly CloudyNow
Monday October 9th, 2023, 2:57pm

Construction
0
0

There are a couple of new road construction projects in Windsor this week.

  • On Tuesday, traffic will be reduced to one lane at Riverside Drive West and Elm Street for watermain tie-in work.
  • Southbound Ouellette Avenue will have lane restrictions between Giles Boulevard and Pine Street for catch basin repairs on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

 

 

 

 

 

