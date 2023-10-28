PHOTOS: Pumpkin Splash Returns To Adventure Bay
Anna Millerman
Saturday October 28th, 2023, 2:57pm
Adventure Bay had the addition of a floating pumpkin patch for the Halloween season on Saturday afternoon, with the return of the Pumpkin Splash Event. Guests are able to bob along with pumpkins in the Adventure Bay pool, and even take a selected gourd home.
Pumpkin Splash continues until 4pm Saturday. Learn more about it on the City of Windsor’s website here.
