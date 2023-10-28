Light RainNow
PHOTOS: Pumpkin Splash Returns To Adventure Bay

Saturday October 28th, 2023, 2:57pm

Community Photos
Adventure Bay had the addition of a floating pumpkin patch for the Halloween season on Saturday afternoon, with the return of the Pumpkin Splash Event. Guests are able to bob along with pumpkins in the Adventure Bay pool, and even take a selected gourd home.

Pumpkin Splash continues until 4pm Saturday. Learn more about it on the City of Windsor’s website here.

 

