Emergency Training Simulation Planned For Area Near The Gordie Howe International Bridge
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday October 12th, 2023, 5:02pm
Windsor Police and London Police will be conducting an emergency training simulation in the area of the Gordie Howe International Bridge on Friday.
Police say that between 8:00am and 1:00pm you may notice an increased police presence in and around this area.
There is no risk to public safety.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook