NEWS >
Mostly CloudyNow
13 °C
55 °F
RainSat
12 °C
54 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
13 °C
55 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
11 °C
52 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Emergency Training Simulation Planned For Area Near The Gordie Howe International Bridge

Thursday October 12th, 2023, 5:02pm

City News
0
0

Windsor Police and London Police will be conducting an emergency training simulation in the area of the Gordie Howe International Bridge on Friday.

Police say that between 8:00am and 1:00pm you may notice an increased police presence in and around this area.

There is no risk to public safety.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message