NEWS >
Partly CloudyNow
13 °C
55 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
13 °C
55 °F		SunnyWed
16 °C
61 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
15 °C
59 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

City Launches Budget Simulator, Tax Receipt and Prioritize Tools Ahead Of 2024 Budget Process

Monday October 9th, 2023, 10:10am

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor is again launching a set of three interactive public engagement tools to inform the upcoming 2024 budget cycle. The tools help residents better understand how their tax dollars are spent, to identify and prioritize capital investments, and to provide this feedback in advance of the City’s 2024 budget process.

Prioritize allows residents to provide input on setting priorities within the upcoming 10-year capital plan. Users are able to select the capital investment areas that are important to them and rank their preferences. The resulting data provides a deeper insight into the priorities of residents as they relate to competing capital funding and corporate initiatives. Its user friendly design and simplicity make Prioritize an attractive addition to the overall public engagement tools offered to residents.

The Tax Receipt Generator allows residents to input their 2023 municipal property taxes and generate a tax receipt that shows an estimated breakdown of how their tax dollars are currently spent.

The Budget Balancing Simulation allows residents to adjust how their tax dollars could be spent by increasing, decreasing, or maintaining spending for various City services to a maximum of 10 percent, including Police, Fire & Emergency, Infrastructure, Payments to School Boards, Capital Projects & Reserves, Human & Health Services, Community Services, General Corporate Support, and Economic Development & Innovation. Once users confirm their adjustments, a coloured pie chart is updated to reflect the percentage of spending on each service.

You can find them here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message