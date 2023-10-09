City Launches Budget Simulator, Tax Receipt and Prioritize Tools Ahead Of 2024 Budget Process

The City of Windsor is again launching a set of three interactive public engagement tools to inform the upcoming 2024 budget cycle. The tools help residents better understand how their tax dollars are spent, to identify and prioritize capital investments, and to provide this feedback in advance of the City’s 2024 budget process.

Prioritize allows residents to provide input on setting priorities within the upcoming 10-year capital plan. Users are able to select the capital investment areas that are important to them and rank their preferences. The resulting data provides a deeper insight into the priorities of residents as they relate to competing capital funding and corporate initiatives. Its user friendly design and simplicity make Prioritize an attractive addition to the overall public engagement tools offered to residents.

The Tax Receipt Generator allows residents to input their 2023 municipal property taxes and generate a tax receipt that shows an estimated breakdown of how their tax dollars are currently spent.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Budget Balancing Simulation allows residents to adjust how their tax dollars could be spent by increasing, decreasing, or maintaining spending for various City services to a maximum of 10 percent, including Police, Fire & Emergency, Infrastructure, Payments to School Boards, Capital Projects & Reserves, Human & Health Services, Community Services, General Corporate Support, and Economic Development & Innovation. Once users confirm their adjustments, a coloured pie chart is updated to reflect the percentage of spending on each service.

You can find them here.