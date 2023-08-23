Summer Festival Preview: Tecumseh Corn And Music Festival

After a brief hiatus, the festival is back with a renewed energy, promising a memorable experience for locals and visitors alike.

This vibrant celebration, held annually in the charming town of Tecumseh, is dedicated to honoring the rich agricultural heritage of the region and paying homage to the sacred corn crop.

Families can immerse themselves in the joyful chaos of the midway, indulging in carnival games and thrilling rides, while artisans and craftsmen display their talents through intricate corn-inspired artwork.

