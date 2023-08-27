Now
PHOTOS: Third Annual Butterfly Festival Flutters In To Via Italia

Sunday August 27th, 2023, 3:07pm

The Monarch Enthusiasts of Windsor-Essex, Chatham and Kent County, in collaboration with Via Italia, brought the third Annual Butterfly Festival to the Community Heritage Garden on Erie Street East Saturday afternoon.

The festival brings the potential for attendees to learn how to create and nurture butterfly-friendly pollinator gardens, as well as enjoy items from butterfly-themed vendors, face painting and much more.

Learn more about the event here.

 

 

