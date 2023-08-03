3rd Annual Butterfly Festival Returns To The VIA Italia Heritage Garden On Erie Street





The Monarch Enthusiasts of Windsor-Essex, Chatham and Kent County, in collaboration with Via Italia, is delighted to announce the 3rd Annual Butterfly Festival, taking place this Sunday, August 27th at the Community Heritage Garden located on Erie Street East, nestled between Langlois and Marion Avenues.

At the heart of the 3rd Annual Butterfly Festival, visitors can expect a diverse array of vendors offering butterfly-themed merchandise.

There will be informative sessions on:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Creating, cultivating, and nurturing butterfly-friendly pollinator gardens, making it easy to attract these beautiful creatures to your home. Proper techniques for raising, caring for, and releasing butterflies. Insights into the monarch butterfly’s lifecycle and their annual migration to Mexico. An exploration of why safeguarding butterflies, bees, and other pollinators is crucial for the long-term health of our ecological system.



The family-friendly event runs from noon to 4:00pm, and is open to all and completely free of charge. The entire block will be cordoned off from traffic, ensuring a safe and leisurely experience for pedestrians to explore, learn, and shop.

Throughout the day, monarch butterflies will be tagged and released, allowing children of all ages to briefly experience the magic of these butterflies resting on their fingers before they embark on their journey to Mexico. Anticipated release times are 12:30pm and 2:00pm.