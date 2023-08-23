SunnyNow
Ontario Is Investing An Additional $11 Million In Wheatley Recovery

Wednesday August 23rd, 2023, 4:56pm

Chatham-Kent
Handout photo

The Ontario government has provided an additional $11 million in funding to the municipality of Chatham-Kent for the ongoing emergency management, investigation and community recovery expenses related to the explosion in August 2021.

Today’s funding includes $8 million for direct emergency expenses, such as gas monitoring, security and ongoing external investigations, $3 million to support Chatham-Kent’s ongoing risk management and investigation efforts to add more safety infrastructure to the explosion site and $225,000 to help Chatham-Kent fund a committee of residents and businesses tasked with supporting community redevelopment.

“The community of Wheatley continues to show amazing tenacity and patience as we navigate the path to regrowth together,” said Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff. “This funding will ensure the future of Wheatley is both brighter and safer. Chatham-Kent would like to thank the dedicated and collaborative efforts of the provincial government, which has provided support to the people of Wheatley throughout this challenging process.”

