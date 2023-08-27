Now
New Road Construction In Windsor This Week

Sunday August 27th, 2023, 12:50pm

Construction
0
0

Some new construction projects get underway in Windsor this week.

Clemenceau Boulevard will be closed from the CNR Tracks to North Service Road East for storm sewer, curb/gutter improvement, pavement and water main rehabilitation until Friday, December 8th, 2023.

Lauzon Road will have lane restrictions from Forest Glade Drive to Casablanca Street for manhole repairs on Monday, August 28th.

Pillette Road will have lane restrictions between Tecumseh Road East and Somme Avenue for manhole repairs on Monday, August 28th.

Rose-Ville Garden Drive will have lane restrictions between Vine Court and Charlie Brooks Court for manhole repairs on Monday, August 28th.

Central Avenue will have lane restrictions from Tecumseh Road East to Somme Avenue for manhole repairs on Tuesday, August 29th.

Pillette Road will have lane restrictions from Tecumseh Road East to Plymouth Drive for manhole repairs on Tuesday, August 29th.

