Power Remains Out In Harrow And Kingsville

Power remains out in Harrow, and much of Kingsville after storms raced across the area Wednesday.

According to an update from officials at E.L.K Energy, some of the issues are with Hydro One, and some are with them.

In Harrow, there are five poles down on Erie Street and one on Queen Street, as well as poles broken in backyards which are very difficult to repair.

Most of Kingsville is out of power, with the most significant issue being a fallen tree on a 3-phase Hydro One circuit.

E.L.K. will have their crews and crews from partners working throughout the night. They have additional crews ready to start in the morning after they complete work at their utilities.

With the storms continuing, it is making it more difficult for the crews to restore power, and they say they cannot provide an estimated restoration time.