PHOTOS: Harrow Storm Damage To Be Investigated For Possible Downburst Or Tornado

Storm damage in Harrow, as well as Kingsville, will be investigated by Western Univerity’s Northern Tornadoes Project.

Harrow experienced significant, widespread tree and property damage during Wednesday afternoon’s storm that damaged other areas of Windsor and Essex County. Winds of more than 90km/h were recorded at Windsor Airport during the thunderstorm.

Researchers with Western University’s Northern Tornados Project, which “works with Environment Canada to help verify tornadoes across the country through ground surveys, witness reports and surveillance data” said on Twitter they’ll be investigating the damage in Harrow and Kingsville to determine if it was caused by a tornado, or a downburst.