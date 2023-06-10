NEWS >
WIFF Under The Stars Continues All Weekend

Saturday June 10th, 2023

City News
0
0
0

WIFF Under the Stars community screenings continue at the Civic Plaza at Windsor City Hall Square all weekend.

“The WIFF Under The Stars screenings are another fantastic opportunity for Windsor audiences to experience unforgettable films in a unique outdoor setting,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens

Movie schedules can be found online here.

