WIFF Under The Stars Continues All Weekend
Anna Millerman
Saturday June 10th, 2023, 8:33am
WIFF Under the Stars community screenings continue at the Civic Plaza at Windsor City Hall Square all weekend.
“The WIFF Under The Stars screenings are another fantastic opportunity for Windsor audiences to experience unforgettable films in a unique outdoor setting,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens
Movie schedules can be found online here.
