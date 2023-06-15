Summer Festival Preview: Carrousel Of The Nations Week 1
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Thursday June 15th, 2023, 4:00pm
This weekend and next, Windsorites can delight in the tastes, sounds and traditions of many cultures and many nations in our own backyard.
Cultures will present their greatest music, dance, history, art, and especially the food of their country at various stops all over the city.
To see village links, check out the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.
