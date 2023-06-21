Pride Flag Stolen From Tilbury High School

The Chatham Kent Police Service is looking for public assistance in the theft investigation of a Pride flag from Tilbury High School.

Police say the incident occurred between Saturday, June 16th, 2023, and Monday, June 17th, 2023, when an unknown person or persons removed the Pride flag from the school’s flagpole.

“The Chatham Kent Police Service takes this matter seriously and is committed to investigating this incident thoroughly,” read a news release from police.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact the investigating officer, Constable Alexis Masse, at [email protected] or by calling 519-436-6600. Alternatively, anyone with information can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).