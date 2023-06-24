PHOTOS PART THREE: Carrousel Of The Nations Continues This Weekend
Anna Millerman
Saturday June 24th, 2023, 11:40am
Carorousel of the Nations continues this weekend, with flavourful fun taking place all across Windsor-Essex County!
Over two dozen Villages, representing different cultures, are set up around Windsor-Essex, offering food from all across the world right here in our city. Check out their website here for information on all villages, entertainment schedules, days of operations and further information on the Festival, which is hosted by the Multicultural Council of Windsor. The festival has existed in the city for 47 years.
Take a peek in to a few Carrousel of Nations villages below…
Caribbean Village
Bavarian Village
Polish Beach Village Colchester
