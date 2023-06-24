Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS PART THREE: Carrousel Of The Nations Continues This Weekend

Saturday June 24th, 2023, 11:40am

Community Photos
0
0
0

Carorousel of the Nations continues this weekend, with flavourful fun taking place all across Windsor-Essex County!

Over two dozen Villages, representing different cultures, are set up around Windsor-Essex, offering food from all across the world right here in our city. Check out their website here for information on all villages, entertainment schedules, days of operations and further information on the Festival, which is hosted by the Multicultural Council of Windsor. The festival has existed in the city for 47 years.

Take a peek in to a few Carrousel of Nations villages below…

Caribbean Village

Bavarian Village

Polish Beach Village Colchester

PHOTOS PART ONE: Don’t Miss Carrousel Of The Nations

PHOTOS PART TWO: Don’t Miss Carrousel Of The Nations

 

 

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message