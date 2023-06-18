PHOTOS PART TWO: Don’t Miss Carrousel Of The Nations

Carrousel of Nations is back in town, bringing a variety of great cultural food offerings, music and entertainment around to locals.

Over two dozen Villages, representing different cultures, are set up around Windsor-Essex, offering food from all across the world right here in our city. Check out their website here for information on all villages, entertainment schedules, days of operations and further information on the Festival, which is hosted by the Multicultural Council of Windsor. The festival has existed in the city for 47 years.

Take a peek in to a few Carrousel of Nations villages below…

Mexican Village

Scottish Village

Greek Village