PHOTOS PART ONE: Don’t Miss Carrousel Of Nations
Anna Millerman
Sunday June 18th, 2023, 8:30am
Carrousel of Nations has returned, bringing tasty treats, cultural entertainment and much more to the area this weekend and next.
Over two dozen Villages are set up around Windsor-Essex, offering food from all across the world right here in our city. Check out their website here for information on all villages, entertainment schedules, days of operations and further information on the Festival, which is hosted by the Multicultural Council of Windsor. The festival has existed in the city for 47 years.
Take a peek in to a few Carrousel of Nations villages below…
Hungarian Village
Polish Village
Korean Village
