More Road Closures For Cabana Road Improvements Start Monday

Sunday June 11th, 2023, 8:09pm

Construction
Staring Monday, Glenwood Avenue will be closed from Cabana Road West to Cherrylawn Crescent (north entrance) for road and sewer construction.

Geraedts Drive will remain closed. All access to the St. Clair College site will be from the Highway 3 entrance during this time.

Work is expected to wrap up on Friday, June 30th, 2023

