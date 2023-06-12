More Road Closures For Cabana Road Improvements Start Monday

Staring Monday, Glenwood Avenue will be closed from Cabana Road West to Cherrylawn Crescent (north entrance) for road and sewer construction.

Geraedts Drive will remain closed. All access to the St. Clair College site will be from the Highway 3 entrance during this time.

Work is expected to wrap up on Friday, June 30th, 2023