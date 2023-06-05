Fire On Askin Avenue
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday June 4th, 2023, 9:33pm
One person was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a fire on the west end Sunday evening.
It broke out about 7:15pm in the 1500 block of Askin Avenue and took about 30 minutes to bring under control.
A fire investigator is attending for the determination of the origin and cause of the fire.
