Fire On Askin Avenue

Sunday June 4th, 2023, 9:33pm

One person was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a fire on the west end Sunday evening.

It broke out about 7:15pm in the 1500 block of Askin Avenue and took about 30 minutes to bring under control.

A fire investigator is attending for the determination of the origin and cause of the fire.

