Windsor Police Adding More Officers To The Downtown Core



Windsor Police announced plans Wednesday to deploy additional officers to the downtown core over the next three days to promote community safety and reduce incidents of crime.

They say to expect to see an increased presence of uniformed police personnel on foot and bicycle starting tomorrow until Saturday, June 3rd, 2023.

Officers will proactively engage business owners, residents and others in the downtown area to nurture stronger relationships and continue addressing the unique needs and challenges of the downtown community. The enhanced police presence will also deter criminal activity and reduce public disorder.

The campaign will see members of the City Centre Patrol bolstered by extra resources from the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit, Community Services, Cadets, Nurse Police Teams, and Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Teams.

“We have heard the concerns of business owners, residents and community advocates in the downtown core,” said Karel Degraaf, Acting Superintendent of Patrol Services. “By fostering open dialogue and trust, we hope to stimulate collaborative strategies that address the issues that matter most to the people who live and work in the area.”

The three-day initiative will provide important insights that the Windsor Police Service will leverage to drive future decision-making and resource allocation.