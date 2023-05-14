Have Coffee With A Cop This Week In Essex County
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday May 14th, 2023, 2:15pm
Essex County OPP is inviting you to have a coffee with a cop this week during police week.
Stop in at the following locations this week for coffee and conversation:
- Monday, May 15th, from 10:00am to 11:00am at the Tim Hortons in the Green Valley Plaza in the Town of Tecumseh
- Monday, May 15th, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Twenty Two Coffee House located at 962 Old Tecumseh Road in the Municipality of Lakeshore
- Tuesday, May 16th, from 10:00am to 11:00am at the Tim Hortons located at 9 Maidstone Ave East in the Town of Essex
- Tuesday, May 16th, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at JOE. Hot+Cold located at 12 Main Street South in the Town of Kingsville
- Thursday, May 18th, from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at Lakeside Bakery located at 286 Erie Street South in the Municipality of Leamington.
